European Science Writer of the Year: 2018 nominees and finalists announced

The Association of British Science Writers (ABSW) has announced the finalists of the 2018 edition of the European Science Writer Award. The winner will be announced at the 5th European Conference of Science Journalists (ECSJ2018) on Sunday 8 July in Toulouse, France.

“This competition has been growing each year, and we’ve had a record number of entries this year,” said Mico Tatalovic, chairman of ABSW. “It’s fantastic to see so many excellent science journalists producing an amazing variety of high-quality content around the continent.”

“I’m looking forward to meeting the winners at the ECSJ in Toulouse in July,” said Mico Tatalovic. “I hope the award encourages other journalism associations to set up their own awards to celebrate excellence and courage in science reporting,” he added. “It has already helped us to profile excellence in science journalism beyond our national borders and to get over the language barriers, as well as to nurture a sense of science journalism community that has shared values and goals.”

LIST OF FINALISTS

Martin Enserink, International News Editor, Science (The Netherlands), nominated by Vereniging voor Wetenschapsjournalistiek en-communicatie Nederland (VWN)

Nathaniel Herzberg, Science journalist, Le Monde (France), nominated by Association des journalistes scientifiques de la presse d’information (AJSPI)

Eva Wolfangel, Freelance (Germany), nominated by German Science Journalists’ Association (WPK)

FULL LIST OF THE 18 NOMINEES

Jasmina Beharovic, Journalist, Pobjeda (Montenegro), nominated by Association of Science Journalists of Montenegro

Alessandro Staehli, Journalist and editor at “La Salamandre” (Switzerland), nominated by Swiss Association of Science Journalism SASJ

Spiros Kitsinelis, Freelance (Greece), nominated by Science View

Dora Kršul, Journalist at srednja.hr news portal (Croatia), nominated by Science Journalists’ Branch of Croatian Association of Journalists

Teresa Firmino, Science editor/journalist (Portugal), nominated by SciComPT – Portuguese Network of Science and Technology Communication

Vera Novais, Science Writer (Portugal), nominated by International Science Writers Association

Cagri Mert Bakirci, Founder and chief writer at Evrimagaci.org (Turkey), nominated by Media and Law Association

Christian Du Brulle, Freelance (Belgium), nominated by Association Belge des Journalistes Scientifiques

Martin Enserink, International News Editor, Science (The Netherlands), nominated by Vereniging voor Wetenschapsjournalistiek en -communicatie Nederland (VWN)

Nathaniel Herzberg, Science journalist, Le Monde (France), nominated by Association des journalistes scientifiques de la presse d’information (AJSPI)

Andrada Fiscutean, Freelance (Romania), nominated by Balkan Network of Science Journalists – Romania

Lea Udovč, Reporter, Slovenian Press Agency (Slovenia), nominated by Balkan Network of Science Journalists – Slovenia

Marie Boran, Freelance (Ireland), nominated by Irish Science & Technology Journalists Association

Genadiy Mihaylov, Reporter (Bulgaria), nominated by Balkan Network of Science Journalists – Bulgaria

Eva Wolfangel, Freelance (Germany), nominated by German Science Journalists’ Association (WPK)

Julianna Photopoulos, Freelance (Greece), nominated by BNSJ – Greece

Nikola Zdravkovic, Editor-in-chief of Odiseja (Serbia), nominated by MNN (Network of Science Journalists – Serbia)

Vito Tartamella, Science Editor, Focus Magazine (Italy), nominated by SWIM – SWITY – Science Writers in Milan – Science Writers in Italy

Tanja Traxler, Science editor, Der Standard (Austria), nominated by Austrian Association of Education and Science Journalists

Hal Hodson, Technology Correspondent, The Economist, (Britain), nominated by the Association of British Science Writers

Congratulations are due to all the nominees who represent the best of their countries science journalism and writing in 2018.

THE JUDGES

Cristina Gallardo, News Editor, Research Fortnight, UK

Hester Van Santen, Science Journalist NRC Media, The Netherlands & European Science Writer of the Year 2018

Sabine Louet, Editor Euroscientist and Founder of SciencePOD.net based in Dublin, Ireland

MORE INFORMATION

Read more here on the European Science Writer Award, including the entry criteria and process

In 2018 the ABSW selected its nomination from those individuals that entered to become ‘British Science Writer of the Year 2018’ as part of the ABSW’s annual Science Writers’ Awards for Great Britain and Ireland.