Our Montenegro Member Association, the Association of Science Journalists of Montenegro (ASJM), got a unique opportunity to interview vascular surgeon Nikola Fatic. In the interview by Maria Bolevich, they talked about the media and health in Montenegro, etc.

The article “Ništa se veliko nije postiglo bez strasti” (Nothing big has come to pass without passion) is in Montenegrin. However, it can be read/translated using a tool like Google Translate. Full article here.