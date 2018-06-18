Committee to Protect Journalists: Journalist Safety at the US Border

Are you a journalist whose device was searched at the US border? Were you stopped for extra screening? The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is concerned when authorities target journalists at borders with additional inspections, search their devices, and delay or deny their entry.

The CPJ and Reporters Without Borders (RSF), on behalf of the ACOS Alliance, have been working to understand the scope of the problems facing journalists entering and exiting the US border. We are also coordinating with a coalition of groups to address these issues and refer individual journalists to advisories and assistance where needed.

Journalists experiencing issues or have ever been stopped at the border should contact Alex Ellerbeck at CPJ (aellerbeck@cpj.org) or Margaux Ewen at RSF (mewen@rsf.org) to report incidents (reports can remain anonymous) or seek advice.

ONLINE FORM TO REPORT ANY ISSUES

CPJ is committed to documenting the afore-mentioned cases while ensuring journalists have the information they need to safely and securely cross international borders. Check out their online border campaign on their website here. You can fill out an online form to report your experiences.

Art by Jack Forbes