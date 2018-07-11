WCSJ2019 Press Release: One year to go! First five speakers announced

Conference host organizers announce five speakers: Deborah Blum, Jérôme Fenoglio, Nobel Prize winner Jacques Dubochet, Cédric Villani and Naomi Oreskes and put a focus on the plenary and keynote program. WCSJ can also rely on a host of partners and sponsors who strongly believe in the importance of science journalism globally.

In terms of organizing our Conference in Lausanne, Olivier Dessibourg, the Conference Chair said: “It’s an honour for us to be hosting the 11th WCSJ in Lausanne. We’ve got off to a great start, and are well on the way to repaying the World Federation of Science Journalists’ confidence in awarding the conference to us – the programme is shaping up very nicely. In those difficult times for journalism as a whole, WCSJ2019 will be a great occasion to foster and defend quality independent science journalism all over the world.”

Read the full press release here.