Spotlight on our Member Associations – July

Spotlight on our 59 Member Associations‘ highlights some of their content and projects that otherwise receive too little or no attention at all in the global science journalists’ community and beyond.

JULY 2018

// Germany: TELI published an author talk with PJ Blumenthal, a German-American journalist and science writer, on his recently published work “Kaspar Hauser’s siblings. In search of the wild man,” the result of 40 years of research. And an article on “The limits of individualism“, the recent theme of German Radio Lora’s program on “Science Controversy”.

// Germany: SciCAR Conference – Where science meets computer-assisted journalism at TU Dortmund (24 – 26 September 2018). SciCAR explores the cooperation between scientists, science and data journalists. It includes workshops as well as scientists presenting data sources and data-driven analytical methods journalists could use in their research.

// Kenya: MESHA – Their July issue of SAYANSI puts a special emphasis on HIV/AIDS in Kenya and the region. Get your copy here.

// Nepal: NSFJ shares an interview with former Astronaut and NASA-researcher, Sandra Magnus, on here experience with space science and why it is important to engage kids in this kind of science. And NFSJ’s secretary and science journalist, Laxman Dangol, is awarded the Nepal Science and Technology Journalism award.

// SOMALIA: SOMESHA focuses on Qat chewing, a social custom dating back thousands of years and is analogous to the use of coca leaves in South America and betel nut in Asia. Access the article here.

// UGANDA: USJA announces the 2nd OMAS Awards 2018 recognizing exemplary science reporting crucial in improving the public understanding of science and technology transforming African agriculture.

// United Kingdom: ASBW – Eva Wolfangel, a freelance science journalist from Germany, wins the 2018 European Science Writer of the Year award. More here. And Early bird registration for UKCSJ18 held in London on Tuesday 16 October 2018 is now open with discounted rates. Register early here.

// United States: NASW organizes its ScienceWriters2018 conference in Washington D.C. (October 12-16). Keep an eye out for the registration opening on Wednesday, August 1. More here.

JUNE 2018

// Germany: TELI published a series of articles on subjects such as New tools for citizen participation in science, on PCST2018 in New Zealand, the E ngines of Achates Power Inc, and on Bioeconomics: Biology and Economics.

// Montenegro: ASJM got a unique opportunity to interview vascular surgeon Nikola Fatic. More info here.

// Spain: AECC organizes the 2nd edition of CerebroBoca an event about innovation and communication that will take place on Thursday 4 October 2018 at the Casa Encendida, Madrid. The call for proposals ends on Monday, September 3rd. More info here.

// United Kingdom: ASBW announces the 2018 European Science Writer of the Year nominees and finalists. The winner will be announced at the 5th ECSJ2018 on Sunday 8 July in Toulouse. More info here.

MAY 2018

// Catalan: ACCC organizes Illustraciencia, the 6th edition of an international prize for scientific illustrations /// PerCientEx Observatory is a database with examples of excellence in scientific journalism (both articles in Spanish).

// Guinea: AJSG successfully completes its first training in science journalism for 20 journalists. More info here. /// Teenager Alice Kourouma escaped Ebola and talks about the impact it had on her family and her passion for agriculture. More info here (both articles in French).

// Kenya: KENSJA signs a partnership with UNEP to scale up environmental and sustainability reporting in Africa and beyond. More info here.

// Japan: JASTJ presented its 13th Award for best news articles on May 10th to the Shinano Mainichi Shimbun for their article on Addiction and Reconnecting with Society. More info here.

// Somalia: SOMESHA SOMESHA and the Somali Agriculture and Animal Institute for Training and Research (SAARIT) agreed on a green industry reform through research. More info here.

// United Kingdom: ASBW announces winners of the ABSW Science Writers’ Awards for Great Britain and Ireland. More info here. /// Its UK Conference of Science Journalists (Tuesday 16 October 2018) will focus on new emerging technologies and digital innovations. More info here.

APRIL 2018