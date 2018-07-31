View or review the 2nd Science Talks on Tackling Ebola

The second Science Talk on Tackling Ebola took place on Tuesday 24 July at 11:00 am EST. In this session, Dr. Peter Halfmann, Research Associate Professor at the Influenza Research Institute at the University of Wisconsin, discussed the latest facts and figures on this infectious disease including news about vaccines.
Attendees learned more about:
The current situation in regions affected by the Ebola virus and if there is still any danger.
Where we stand with the research on finding a vaccine and if the latest human trials were successful.
When the vaccine will be made available for humans affected in regions by the Ebola virus.
What the future will bring in terms of infectious diseases, such as Ebola.
How local journalists can better report on infectious diseases including what they should look for, what kind of questions to ask, what resources they should use.
