Saturday, September 1st will be kick-off day for The Kavli Prize Week in Oslo, Norway (1-6 September).

Five science journalists from Colombia, China, Mexico, Australia/Japan and South Africa, will be participating in the award ceremony and the exciting six-day program built around this high-profile event honouring and recognizing the 2018 laureates/scientists for their seminal advances in the research areas of Astrophysics: the origin, structure, and composition of the cosmos, Nanoscience: science at the atomic scale, and Neuroscience: science of the human brain.