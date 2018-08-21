Do you need a science degree to be a sience reporter?

In her The Open Notebook feature, Aneri Pattani writes about the potential advantages and drawbacks of having a science degree as a science journalist.
“Such scientific training can prove useful in science journalism, but for every benefit the years spent earning a science degree may bring—from gaining technical knowledge to understanding a scientist’s daily life and avoiding common science interpretation errors—there’s a potential drawback, too. When science reporters from varied backgrounds analyze their experiences, they can see the way these journeys have helped or harmed them.”
Eric Lauwers