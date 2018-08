Saturday, September 1st will be kick-off day for The Kavli Prize Week in Oslo, Norway (1-6 September).

Follow the six-day events via the WFSJ’s Twitter account: @WFSJ – Hashtag: #KAVLIPRIZE

This years Kavli Prize Fellows, five science journalists from Colombia, China, Mexico, Australia/Japan and South Africa, will be participating in the award ceremony and the exciting six-day program. Some of the fellows will be taking over our Twitter account and will tweet live from the events.

The profiles of the five science journalists that will attend can be consulted here. Shorty after the Kavli Prize Week we will post on the WFSJ blog some of the journalists’ lived experiences.

Also follow the events through the Kavli Prize’s website, Facebook page, and Twitter account.