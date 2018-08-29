Sign-up for Science Talks on understanding HIV/AIDS for journalists

This third Science Talks will focus on Understanding HIV/AIDS for accurate news reporting. Host speakers will be Dr. Malene Bras, Dr. Kenneth Mayer, and Dr. Annette Sohn from the International AIDS Society.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday 25 September at 11 a.m. ET.

Media who attend this webinar will learn more about:

• A brief history of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

• What regions are most affected by HIV/AIDS, areas with an uptick in reported cases and the reasons for regional disparities

• How countries respond to the epidemic and the most effective tactics being used in the fight against HIV and AIDS

• Why the current approach to confronting the HIV/AIDS epidemic is drawing criticism; who are those critics and what is their impact on prevention and treatment options

• What treatments are available now and in the future

• Which sources of information are most reliable for journalists reporting on HIV and AIDS

The webinar will include time for questions and answers.

HOW TO REGISTER?

Science Talks webinars are complimentary to WFSJ members. Register for Science Talks here today!

MISSED IT?

If you are not able to attend the live one-hour session the webinars will be recorded for later viewing on the WFSJ website.

SPEAKERS’ BIOGRAPHIES

Biographies of the three host speakers are available here.