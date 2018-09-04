“I think that science journalism is so incredibly important” [Alan Alda]

The five fellows, science journalists from China, Colombia, Japan/Australia, Mexico, South Africa, are reporting on the 2018 Kavli Prize Week in Oslo, Norway (1-6 September) using their and our social media channels. This has already resulted in some fun exchanges with presenter, activist, and actor Alan Alda, as well as with laureates Jennifer Doudna (nanoscience), James Hudspeth (neuroscience), and Ewine van Dishoeck (astrophysics). On this page, we have collected some of those memorable encounters.

INTERVIEW WITH ALAN ALDA

“I think that science journalism is so incredibly important. It is how I [Alda] developed my interest in science. I didn’t have scientists to talk to when I was in my early twenties. I got introduced to science through science journalism, the mediators between scientists who don’t speak our language and us the way we speak the way we do, in normal life, and the journalists make that translation for us.” Full video here.

INTERVIEW WITH JENNIFER DOUDNA

Interview with Ms. Doudna here.

INTERVIEW WITH LAUREATE JAMES HUDSPETH

Interview with Mr. Hudspeth here.

MEETING BETWEEN ANGELA POSADA AND EWINE VAN DISHOECK

Science journalist, Angela Posada-Swafford has an informal meeting with Ms. Ewine van Dishoeck, the 2018 laureate in astrophysics. “Here in Oslo, not only did I discover that it is a woman’s charm, but I [Angela] baptized her ‘mother of Alma’ because it was her expert in space chemistry that started the ALMA Observatory.”

SCIENCE JOURNALISTS ANGELA POSADA-SWAFFORD

In this video, Ms. Posada-Swafford, one of the five fellow science journalists, expresses her enthusiasm and gratitude for being at the 2018 Kavli Prize Week.