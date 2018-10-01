View the Science Talks on understanding HIV/AIDS online

View or review our 3rd Science Talks on Understanding HIV/AIDS for accurate news reporting on Tuesday 25 September 2018. Our hosts for this webinar organized with Wiley Publishers were Dr. Kenneth Mayer and Dr. Annette Sohn from the International AIDS Society.

Media who view/review this webinar will learn more about:

• A brief history of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

• What regions are most affected by HIV/AIDS, areas with an uptick in reported cases and the reasons for regional disparities

• How countries respond to the epidemic and the most effective tactics being used in the fight against HIV and AIDS

• Why the current approach to confronting the HIV/AIDS epidemic is drawing criticism; who are those critics and what is their impact on prevention and treatment options

• What treatments are available now and in the future

• Which sources of information are most reliable for journalists reporting on HIV and AIDS