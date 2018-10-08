Struggle with Politics. First stories from our 6 science journalists are in.

Read the first stories online of the 6 science journalists that are reporting on the “Struggle with Politics” in Argentina, Canada, Croatia, Germany/Turkey, Indonesia, and Spain.

This long-term project gives 6 science journalists from 6 nations the possibility to follow 6 politically active scientists. The journalists are on a political journey, reporting on the successes and failures of each scientist-activist as they work to educate lawmakers and promote science in political discourse.

This project takes place within the framework of our World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2019) in Lausanne (1-5 July 2019) and hopes to change the actual underreporting on science policy. More information here.