Apply for an international travel fellowship and attend #WCSJ2019 in Lausanne

Eligibility: Anyone who actively writes, edits or produces science news, information or commentary for the independent media, is working as a staff employee or a freelance journalist, or is a member of a WFSJ Member Association , and who normally would be unable to attend the Conference without financial assistance.

WCSJ2019 and the WFSJ are delighted to offer International Travel Fellowships for professional and student attendees from all around the world. These fellowships are intended to enable those who otherwise could not attend to join us at the World Conference of Science Journalists ( WCSJ ) in Lausanne, Switzerland (1-5 July 2019).

Details: The strength of our World Conference of Science Journalists is to enrich science and technology coverage and to bring journalists, writers, and communicators together from all corners of the globe.

The goal of WCSJ2019 Travel Fellowship program is to assist as many attendees as possible and to support the international diversity of the conference by enabling representation from all regions.

In addition to the “conference only” fellowships, some participants will be awarded fellowships that guarantee seats in pre-conference workshops as well as substantial travel funding. Fellowship applicants can register their interest for these workshops directly in the application form the latest by Thursday 15 November at 12 noon Eastern Time . If granted with such a fellowship, the grantees will have to attend the workshop fully. Details of these and any additional pre-conference workshops may be announced later. Workshops will require participants to arrive on Sunday 30 June 2019.

Successful applications will make a clear and convincing case for how attending WCSJ2019 will benefit the applicant. Special consideration will be given to applications submitted from developing countries or regions historically underrepresented at World Conferences.

Applicants will be asked to upload a curriculum vitae, a statement of interest as well as provide the name of a referee whom you will ask to send you a recommendation letter. Before applying, we recommend that future applicants first read through the application information to prepare materials as requested. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

The best of luck to you!

Anne-Marie Leagult

Project Manager Fellowship Selection Committee