Fellowships for African journalists to attend a science reporting workshop in the UK [10-14 March 2019]

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) is delighted to announce a sponsored science reporting workshop that will be held at UKRI’s Rutherford Appleton Laboratory (10-14 March 2019) in Harwell, UK’s major research centre, delivered by the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ).

The workshop’s overall objective is to strengthen African journalists’ skills in science reporting. Such reporting is an enabler of wider economic and societal development including evidence-based policy-making.

The workshop held over 4 days will cover basic science journalism training including a mix of presentations, science lectures and practical exercises, covering themes such as assessing scientific papers and data, fact checking and unbiased media coverage, looking for fresh and locally-relevant reporting angles, Mobile journalism skills, basic statistics training, etc. Training also includes access to onsite researchers, field trips/site visits, welcome reception and evaluation.

The WFSJ will select up to 20 African journalists to attend this workshop. The submission deadline to apply is Thursday 22 November 2018 at 12 noon Eastern Time . The application form can be found here.

Eligibility: Anyone who actively writes, edits or produces science news, information or commentary for an independent media, is working as a staff member of such media or as a freelance journalist.

Details: Up to 20 participants from low- and middle-income African countries (as mentioned on the official DAC list) will be selected for attending the workshop. The primary focus is on journalists from sub-Saharan Africa, but applications from the Sahel or North Africa are not excluded. English proficiency is required. International diversity and gender balance will be considered in the selection process.

Costs covered:

Air travel (economy airfare) from closest capital

Ground transportation to and from the airport

Visa and health insurance fees

Accommodation and meals on site

All workshop materials

Successful applications will make a clear and convincing case for how attending this workshop will benefit the applicant. Journalists will be asked to upload a curriculum vitae, a statement of interest as well as provide the name of a reference whom they will ask to send a recommendation letter.

Before applying, we recommend that you read first through the application information below to prepare materials as requested. An asterisk (*) in the application form indicates that an answer is required. Incomplete applications will NOT be considered.

Project Partners

This project is funded by the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) administered by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and produced in partnership with the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ).

Process timeline

Thursday 1 November: Call for application

Thursday 22 November: Call Ends

Friday 14 December: Participants selected and confirmed.

Friday 1 March: Participants’ visa confirmed.

11-14 March 2019: Workshop at the Harwell science campus, South Oxfordshire

If you have any further questions regarding this fellowship, please contact Anne-Marie Legault via amlegault@wfsj.org or +1 514 508 2777.

Good luck with your application!

The WFSJ and UKRI team

Montreal, 31 October 2018