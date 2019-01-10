UKRI-2019 Science Reporting Workshop

The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) in conjunction with United Kingdom Research and Innovation (UKRI) is pleased to announce that there will be a Science Reporting Workshop on March 10-15, 2019 in Harwell, UK. The workshop’s objective is to:

Strengthen African journalists’ skills in science reporting

Build a professional network of journalists in Africa

During the training workshop, the participants will learn the fundamentals of science reporting and sharpen their journalism skills using mobiles, interview world-renowned experts from the UK’s Rutherford Appleton Laboratory and partake in site visits. The WFSJ received 147 applications from 23 African countries and only 20 participants were selected. Selection criteria were:

Application quality

Geographical diversity

Multiple media outlet representation

Gender balance

Freelancer and employee balance

All participants will be fully engaged and will actively participate in learning activities onsite, as well as share their experience of covering science with other participants during the workshop. We want them to use this experience as a springboard for publishing science stories based on their exposure to top scientists and new ways of telling stories. Workshop facilities will be held at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, as well as in multiple site visits during the week.