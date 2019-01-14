Field trips of the World Conference of Science Journalists in Lausanne 1-5 July 2019

On Friday 5th July 2019, the last day of the World Conference of Science Journalists WCSJ2019, after four days of presentations, workshops and discussions at the SwissTech Convention Center, the participants will be invited to experience research where it happens in the mountains, in laboratories, in research stations and in research centres.

An exclusive program of 30 scientific and three touristic field trips has been elaborated for the visitors. Each program will be a unique opportunity to visit research institutions from the inside, to talk to leading scientists and to experience research up close. The participants will be able to choose between one-day field trips to Swiss research institutions or multi-day field trips to France, Italy or Russia. Here is a few examples: