Speakers at the World Conference of Science Journalists in Lausanne 1-5 July 2019

The World Conference of Science Journalists or WCSJ2019 program committee has announced the following speakers:

Uzodinma Iweala , CEO of The Africa Center in New York and CEO of Ventures Africa Magazine in Nigeria. He is an award-winning writer, filmmaker, and a medical doctor.

, CEO of The Africa Center in New York and CEO of Ventures Africa Magazine in Nigeria. He is an award-winning writer, filmmaker, and a medical doctor. Jean-Eric Paquet , director general Research and Innovation at the European Commission

, director general Research and Innovation at the European Commission Andreas Kortenkamp, professor of toxicology at Brunel University London and a worldwide expert on endocrine disruptors.

The opening session with veteran journalists, leading decision makers and high-calibre academics includes:

Audrey Azoulay , UNESCO Director-General

, UNESCO Director-General Nathalie Wappler , the new Director of the Swiss broadcaster SRF

, the new Director of the Swiss broadcaster SRF Monika Bauerlein , CEO of MotherJones in the USA

, CEO of MotherJones in the USA Marc Walder, CEO of the Ringier media group

They will be welcomed by Martin Vetterli, President of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) and Nouria Hernandez, rector of the University of Lausanne.