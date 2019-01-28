100 science journalists awarded travel fellowships to attend WCSJ2019 in Lausanne

  1. Home
  2. WFSJ News
  3. 100 science journalists awarded travel fellowships to attend WCSJ2019 in Lausanne

100 science journalists awarded travel fellowships to attend WCSJ2019 in Lausanne

Lausanne, 31 January 2019. Organizers of the 11th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2019) announced that 100 travel fellowships have been awarded to science journalists from 53 countries. The biennial World Conference of Science Journalists, will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, from 1-5 July 2019.

The WCSJ2019 Fellowships Committee screened 646 applications for general Fellowships, submitted from 114 nations.

« With nearly every region of the world represented…

we are very excited to help make this conference truly global. »

— Chair Jean-Marc Fleury

The Fellowship grants enable science journalists who otherwise could not attend to join the conference by supporting travel to Lausanne, accommodation, and conference registration as well as workshop attendance for selected Fellows. WCSJ2019 awarded a total of about CHF 350’000 in fellowships.

« Attendance at WCS2019 can be a transformational experience…

and we are very grateful to our generous sponsors for enabling the Fellowship programme. »

— Conference Chair Olivier Dessibourg

Sponsors of the fellowship programme are the Fundación Ealy Ortiz/Inquire First, Canada’s International Development Research Centre, EurekAlert!, the National Association of Science Writers (NASW), the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing (CASW), the Jacobs Foundation, BPN Paribas Foundation, CNRS France and IRD France, the EU Joint Research Centre and the Mercator Foundation. Liaison with the sponsors was undertaken by the Swiss Association of Science Journalism (SASJ) and the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ).

« Selection was not an easy task… the quality of the applications was very high. »

— Chiara Palmerini

Professional Fellows include science journalists, writers and editors, from print, broadcast, radio, online and other media. Serving with Fleury on the selection committee for Professional Fellowships were volunteers from around the globe: Wolfgang Goede, Chiara Palmerini, Pascal Fleury, Alexandra von Ascheraden, Federico Kukso, Ochieng Ogodo, Mohammed Yahia, Victoire Nsonde, Shigeyuki Koide, Harry Surjadi, Fabio Turone, Mićo Tatalović and Subhra Priyadarshini.

« The whole conference committee joins me in congratulating the Fellows,

and thanking the sponsors and volunteers who made this possible. »

— Conference Chair Olivier Dessibourg

For further information, visit www.wcsj2019.eu and subscribe to the newsletter and updates. Twitter and Facebook, @wcsj2019eu

CONTACTS:

  • Olivier Dessibourg, Chair WCSJ2019 Organizing Committee: od@wcsj2019.eu +33 6 50 68 37 67
  • Christophe Bourillon, Executive Director, WFSJ: cbourillon@wfsj.org ; +33 6 26 83 70 58

List of the individuals awarded travel fellowships:

First Name Last Name Country of citizenship Affiliation
1 Abdulrahman Abotaleb Yemen Yemen News Agency (SABA)
2 Virgile Ahissou Benin Freelance
3 Martin Angler Italy Freelance
4 Makamte Ariane Cameroon Echos Santé
5 Kossi Elom Balao Togo Freelance
6 Florencia Ballarino Argentina PERFIL Newspaper
7 Tosca Ballerini Italy Freelance
8 Lise Barnéoud France Freelance
9 Muharem Bazdulj Bosnia & Herzegovina Freelance
10 Billy Beaton USA Sandbagger News
11 Leonora Berbatovci Kosovo Radio Television of Kosovo
12 André Biernath Brazil Saúde Magazine, Editora Abril
13 Maria Bolevich Montenegro Freelance
14 Irene Caselli Italy Freelance
15 Michele Catanzaro Italy Freelance
16 Karla Chinchilla El Salvador Scientia News
17 Julien Chongwang Cameroon SciDev.Net
18 Adam Cohen USA Freelancer Smithsonian Magazine
19 Nataliya Demina Russia Troitsky Variant – Science
20 Daniel Duarte Paraguay Ciencia del Sur
21 Nadine El Sayed Egypt Nature Springer
22 Kat Eschner Canada Freelance
23 Lesley Evans Ogden Canada Freelance
24 Rasha Faek Syria Al-Fanar Media
25 Dilip Fernando Sri Lanka Sri Lankan Scientist Magazine
26 Sophie Fessl Austria Freelance
27 Djamessi Fo-koffi Togo Freelance
28 Barbara Fraser USA Freelance
29 Sahana Ghosh India Mongabay-India
30 Geoffrey Giller USA Freelance
31 Barbara Gineau Delyon France Freelance
32 Nevena Grubac Serbia Kosmodrom
33 Akaki Gvimradze Georgia “Resonance” daily newspaper
34 Kelsey Harper USA Sandbagger News
35 Sandra Hausman USA Virginia Public Radio / WVTF and RadioIQ
36 Isaac Houngnigbe Benin Radio Univers
37 Oleksandra Horchynska Ukraine “Novoye Vremya” Magazine
38 Guylain Imbula Democratic Republic of Congo « Tempête des tropiques » and  « The post news »
39 Aisling Irwin Britain / Ireland Freelance
40 Jelena Jevtić Bosnia & Herzegovina Center for Investigative Reporting Sarajevo
41 Natalija Jovanovic Serbia BIRN Serbia
42 Erion Kaçorri Albania News 24 Television
43 Patrick Kahondwa Democratic Republic of Congo Radio universitaire ISDR de Bukavu
44 Jelena Kalinic Bosnia & Herzegovina Voice of America Bosnia, Quantum of Science
45 Chhatra Karki Nepal Nagarik National Daily
46 Davit Kekenadze Georgia Science Journalist at On.ge
47 Anthony King Ireland Freelance
48 Francis Kokutse Ghana SciDev.net
49 Anja Krieger Germany Freelance
50 Ngoh Kum Peter Cameroon Cameroon info
51 Sisira Kumara Sri Lanka The Sri Lankan Scientist Magazine
52 Robert Lea United Kingdom Freelance/ Scisco Media/ Probeta/ Predict
53 Goran Lefkov Macedonia Center for investigative Journalism Scoop
54 Margaret López García Venezuela HispanoPost Media Group
55 Munyaradzi Makoni Zimbabwe Freelance
56 Traoré Mamadou Ivory Coast Agence Ivoirienne de Presse
57 Raihana Maqbool India Global Press Journal
58 Marine Martirosyan Armenia “Hetq” website, ‘Investigative journalists’ NGO
59 Danie Meza Mosqueira Peru N+1 (nmas1.org)
60 Sofia Moutinho Brazil Onco& Magazine
61 Andjela Mrdja Serbia Center for the promotion of science
62 Sammy Mupfuni Democratic Republic of Congo Freelance journalist
63 Sonia Narang USA Freelance, Contributor to Public Radio International
64 Sarah Neubauer Slovenia RTV Slovenia
65 Xhelal Neziri Macedonia Balkan Institute for Regional Cooperation (BIRC)
66 Paul Nicolaus USA Freelance
67 Marielba Nunez Venezuela El Nacional / Scidev.Net
68 Daniel Nzohabonimana Rwanda Freelance
69 Cathleen O’Grady South Africa Freelance
70 Josephine Okojie Nigeria BusinessDay Newspapers
71 Alejandra Olguin Chile La Tercera
72 Rosalia Omungo Kenya Freelance
73 Chika Onyesi Nigeria Freelance
74 Ozge Ozkaya Turkey BioNews Services
75 Fatma Öztürk Turkey Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT)
76 Nicolai Paholinitchi Moldova Newsmaker.md
77 Ankur Paliwal India Freelance
78 Jane Palmer United Kingdom Freelance
79 Lois Parshley USA Freelance
80 Zoraida Portillo Peru SciDev.Net
81 Kendall Powell USA Freelance
82 Judith Pyke Canada Freelance/Independent
83 Altin Raxhimi Albania Freelance
84 Efraín Rincón Colombia Freelance
85 Irene Rodríguez Costa Rica La Nación
86 Veronica Romwald Tanzania New Habari (2006) LTD
87 Gulsen Saray Turkey Freelance
88 Elna Schutz South Africa, Germany Wits Radio Academy
89 Disha Shetty India Freelance
90 Vedrana Simicevic Croatia Editor and journalist at Novi list/Freelance
91 Michelle Soto Costa Rica Freelance
92 Lakshmi Supriya India Freelance
93 Mekonnen Teshome Ethiopia Freelance
94 Aimable Twahirwa Rwanda Freelance
95 Tejonmayam Udayasankar India Times of India (Times Group)
96 Tania Valbuena Colombia NPLUS1 INC.
97 Monserrath Vargas Costa Rica La Nacion Newspaper
98 John Wendle USA Freelance
99 Rebekah White New Zealand New Zealand Geographic magazine
100 Carolyn Wilke USA Freelance

 

 