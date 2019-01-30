The ABSW has renamed its investigative journalism prize the Steve Connor Award

The Association of British Science Writers (ABSW) Award, one of the prestigious prizes in science journalism, has been renamed the Steve Connor Award for Investigative Journalism. He has received the ABSW Award seven times during his career before he died of cancer in 2017 at the age of 62. He worked for the Independent, i paper, New Scientist, Daily Telegraph, Times and Sunday Times. His stories often made the front pages of the UK newspapers. In December 2017, for his world exclusive report on gene editing, he was posthumously awarded the Science and Health prize at the British Journalism Awards. The ABSW Awards are now open for entries for 2019, there are a number of prizes this year for science and technology, including best innovation and best local and regional press, for which winners receive £1,000.