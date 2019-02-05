The programme of the 7th annual meeting of the Science Writers in Italy (SWIM) has been announced

The meeting will be hosted at the Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine, in Pozzuoli (Naples).

On Friday, March 15, at the Observatory of Capodimonte, a course on different styles and “paradigms” in science communication

On Saturday, March 16, among the topics that will be discussed: The proposal of approving national guidelines on research integrity (Gaetano Manfredi and Cinzia Caporale); The effects of the new legislation restricting the use of animals in specific areas of medical research (Giuliano Grignaschi and Francesca Pasinelli); The European Science-Media Hub newly launched by the European Parliament (Silvia Polidori); How to work together with professional organisations to improve the quality of science information and a public debate on science and technology-related topics; Constructive journalism and climate change.

On Sunday 17. The delegates will enjoy a visit to the nearby archeological area of Cuma.

