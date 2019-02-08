Workshop on Public Awareness of Research Infrastructure (PARI) III

Public Awareness of Research Infrastructures III: Communicating the importance of science to society

Scope of the workshop:

Science is exciting, enlightening, complex, fundamental, precise, logical, and creative, all at the same time. However, for the public to get in touch with it and understand why it encompasses all these concepts, efforts need to be made to bridge science and society. With this aim, communication teams at research infrastructures work with a range of methods and channels. They make complex information more tangible and disseminate it as broadly as possible so that the public can understand and be engaged. This workshop aims to be a hands-on forum for communications, public relations and engagement. The goal is that participants return home with new ideas for their work, by learning how and with which means other research institutions are communicating the importance of science and of research infrastructures to society.

Themes:

Venue:

Key dates:

15 February 2019 — Early bird registration deadline

31 March 2019 — Registration deadline

8-10 April 2019 — Conference takes place

More information: