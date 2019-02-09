European Science Journalist of the Year award is open for entry until 27 February 2019

Science journalists from any European country and working in any medium (print, online, broadcast) can now enter the most prestigious award for science journalism in Europe. The European Science Journalist of the Year award is run by journalists, for journalists, and as such, it is a recognition of great work by your peers. The prize is £1,000.

Some of the winners:

Eva Wolfangel , a freelance science journalist from Germany whose work featured in Der Spiegel, Die Zeit, and in Süddeutsche Zeitung

, a freelance science journalist from Germany whose work featured in Der Spiegel, Die Zeit, and in Süddeutsche Zeitung Hester van Santen , science journalist NRC media in the Netherlands

, science journalist NRC media in the Netherlands Michele Catanzaro , an investigative freelance science journalist from Spain

, an investigative freelance science journalist from Spain Tanja Rudež, staff reporter at Jutarnji List in Croatia

Special mentions:

Tina Popović and Ivan Čađenović , both reporters at Vijesti in Montenegro

and , both reporters at Vijesti in Montenegro Jop De Vrieze , freelance journalist from the Netherlands

, freelance journalist from the Netherlands Ewen Callaway , staff reporter at Nature in the UK

, staff reporter at Nature in the UK Stéphane Foucart, a journalist at Le Monde, in France

List of all the previous winners

Rules and background

The Association of British Science Writers (ABSW) is coordinating this award for the fifth year. The award is intended to celebrate the work of a journalist who promotes excellence and creativity in science, engineering, technology and mathematics (STEM) journalism. They will be recognised for entertaining and informing audiences, for inspiring new generations of journalists and writers, and for innovation in their main area of expertise.

The award is open to journalists working in print, online, broadcast or multimedia but not books. If work is not originally published in English, an English translation of the work should be submitted alongside the original language article (translation of script if broadcast).

Entry is now open to individual journalists throughout Europe as well as to European journalism or writing associations who can also put forward nominations for the Award. Nominees from national associations alongside any individual entries will be judged by a specially appointed European judging panel.

A key requirement is that supporting work should have been published/first broadcast in the entry year which runs 1 January 2018 – 31 December 2018.

The winner of the European Science Journalist of the Year award will receive a cash prize of £1,000. This initiative has been made possible by support from Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

The winners of the 2019 award will be announced at the World Conference of Science Journalists in Lausanne, Switzerland in July.

Online entry forms for: