Registration open for World Conference of Science

Registration is open for the World Conference of Science Journalists in Lausanne, WCSJ 2019. The conference is expecting around 1000 participants. It is open not only to established science journalists, but also to students in journalism, especially science journalism, and to journalists of all disciplines for whom science is an increasingly important element of their reporting.

WCSJ2019 major sponsors:

The conference programme and a preliminary programme of field trips to scientific institutions in the region and further afield is available as of today: registration will be on a first-come-first-served basis. WCSJ2019 is organised by the Science journalists’ associations of Switzerland, France and Italy under the umbrella of the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ).

WCSJ2019 prestigious academic partners are:

WCSJ2019 programme will include:

7 pre-events and workshops

4 plenaries

6 keynotes

50 parallel sessions, featuring about 220 speakers from the science journalism, science communication, science and technology, and science policy worlds

WCSJ2019 science journalists invited to talk are:

Alison Abott (Editor at Nature).

Ben Deighton (Managing editor, SciDev.net)

Carl Zimmer (New York Times)

Ceclia Rosen (Freelance journalist, Mexico)

Christie Aschwanden (538),

Cynthia Graber (co-host, Gastropod podcast)

David Rotman (Editor at large, MIT Technology Review)

Deborah Blum (Director, MIT Knight Fellowship in Science Journalism and Pulitzer Prize winner)

Dominique Leglu (Director Sciences&Avenir and LaRecherche)

Elisabeth MacGowen (Inside Climate News, Pulitzer Prize winner)

Emily Wilson (Editor in chief, New Scientist)

Francesca Unsowrth (Head of news, BBC)

Harry Surjadi (Society of Indonesian Science Journalists)

Ivan Oransky (Founder, Retraction Watch)

Izumi Koyabashi (Manga artist)

Jeremy Merrill (ProPublica)

Jérôme Fenoglio (director, Le Monde)

Laura Helmuth (Washington Post)

Marc Walder (CEO, Ringier Group)

Martin Enserink (International news editor, Science)

Maryn McKenna (columnist, WIRED)

Mohammed Yahia (Editor, Nature Middle East and President, WFSJ)

Monika Bauerlein (CEO, Mother Jones)

Natasha Mitchell (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

Nathalie Wappler, (Director SRF, Swiss public broadcaster)

Nina Fasciaux (European ambassador, Solution Journalism Network)

Pallab Ghosh (BBC)

Peter Aldhous (BuzzFeed)

Prasad Ravindranath (science editor, The Hindu Times)

Sharon Begley (STAT News)

Stéphane Foucart (Le Monde)

Uzodinma Iweala (CEO, Ventures Africa magazine Nigeria, and CEO, The Africa Center)

Victoria Jaggard (National Geographic Magazine)

WCSJ2019 scientist and science policy makers include:

Andrea Ammon (Director, ECDC)

Audrey Azoulay (DG, UNESCO)

Bernhardt Url (Executive director, European Food Safety Agency)

Carlos Moedas (European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation)

Cedric Villani (Field Medalist, Member of the French Parliament)

Daniel Ropers (CEO, Springer Nature)

Earl Lane (Executive director, AAAS)

Fabiola Gianotti (DG, CERN)

Jean-Eric Paquet (DG for the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Research and Innovation)

Jeffrey Bohn (Director, SwissRe Institute)

Kamila Markram (CEO, Frontiers)

Martin Vetterli (President, EPFL)

Miguel Castro (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation)

Naomi Oreskes (Professor of history of science, Harvard University)

Nigel Lockyer (Director, FermiLab)

Nouria Hernandez (Rector, University of Lausanne)

Richard Horton (Editor in chief, The Lancet)

Robert Watson (IPBES Chair)

Seema Kumar (VP Innovation, Global Health & Science Policy Communication, Johnson & Johnson)

Swiss Federal Councillor Simonetta Sommaruga (Switzerland’s vice-president, head of the Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications)

WCSJ2019 registration starts at:

289 CHF (255 euros) for active journalists

140 CHF (124 euros) for students in journalism

