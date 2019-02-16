WCSJ2019: Provisional Programme

FT: Field Trip  |  W: Workshop  |  P: Plenary session

K: Keynote session  |  L: Sponsored Luncheon  |  LL: Lunch@labs

June 26 to 30

  • FT1. White Nights, IT, photonic technologies and robotics in St. Petersburg
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Location: St. Petersburg, Russia

9:00-17:00 

  • W1.  Jack F. Ealy Science Journalism Workshop, Latin American Edition,
    • Type: Pre-conference event
    • (open to all WCSJ2019 participants. NB: will be held in spanish)
  • W2. Atelier Francophonie
    • Type: Pre-conference event
    • (ouvert à tous les participants WCSJ2019)
  • W3. The science of learning and science journalism
    • Type: Pre-conference event
    • (Morning: for travel grantees only; Afternoon: open to 40 additional WCSJ2019 participants)
  • W4. Balkan Science Journalism workshop
    • Type: Pre-conference event
    • (open to all)
  • W5. How can we reach the audiences of the future that we reach today with science programs?
    • Type: Pre-conference event
    • (organized by the European Boradcasting Union; open only 14:00-17:00 to all participants)
  • W6a. FUSE Workshops 1: Augmented Reality
    • Type: Pre-conference event
    • (registration basis; participants have to apply with a motivation letter, not all will be accepted; 25 slots only)

13:00-17:00

  • FT31. Innovaud – From the Lab to International Heights
    • Type: Field Trip, Location: STCC
    • (Conference Venue)

16:30-17:30

  • W7. SNSF roundtable: The battle for open access
    • Type: Pre-conference event
    • (organized by the Swiss National Science Foundation; open to all)

18:00

  • P1. Opening ceremony and plenary session, Panel with 5 Editors-in-chief and CEO of leading media, on the place of science (journalism) in mainstream media, including :
    • Jérôme Fenoglio, Director Le Monde
    • Monika Bauerlein, CEO MotherJones
    • Nathalie Wappler, incomming director SRF Swiss Broadcasting Television
    • Francesca Unsworth, head of news at the BBC
    • Uzodinma Iweala, CEO of Ventures Africa Magazine

20:00 — Opening/Welcome cocktail

21:00-00:00 — Social Hub @HEMU, in downtown Lausanne

8:45 – 9:45

  • P2. Plenary session: The Moon and beyond: Where will we be in 50 years in space exploration?

9:00 -17:00

  • W6b. FUSE Workshops 2: Artificial Intelligence
    • Type: Pre-conference event

9:45 -10:10 — Coffee Break

10:10-11:20 — Parallel sessions:

  • A1. Reporting on scientific fraud around the world: a how-to
  • A2. Philanthropy – a savior for journalism… or a dead end?
  • A3. Deep-sea mining: the next natural resources frontiers
  • A4. The reality of Augmented Reality: How it can enhance science storytelling
  • A5. EU agencies – can we trust the experts?

11:25-12:10

  • M1. Press conference: European Union

12:15-13:55

  • L1. Luncheon Johnson&Johnson: Subject to be announced
  • L2. Luncheon DigitalSwitzerland: Switzerland, world hub for blockchain technologies and the role of the blockchain in journalism
  • LL1 to LL52. Lunch@Labs

11:30-18:00    

  • FT11a. CERN: going underground, Type: Field Trip, Location: CERN, Geneva

14:00-15:10 — Parallel sessions:

  • B1. Trade Craft: Unpacking the Corporate Manipulation Toolbox
  • B2. We need to talk about CRISPR. («House of commons»-style debate)
  • B3. Women journalists unite! Fighting gender bias in newsrooms and reporting
  • B4. Covering meta-analysis and systematic reviews ­­– a crash course
  • B5. Writing and selling the 21st-century science book

15:10-15:40 — Coffee Break

15:40-16:50 — Parallel sessions:

  • C1. Nurturing emerging science journalists in the Global South
  • C2. Thinking outside of the press release: how to find story ideas in new, unusual and digital places
  • C3. New ways of doing journalism: innovative business models and how they work
  • C4. The Pitch-slam session
  • C5. Gene drives: what impacts on the biodiversity ?
  • C6. Fake-news in science: how to recognize and fight them
  • C7. Improvisation session 1

17:00-18:00 

  • K1. Keynote: Uzodinma Iweala (CEO Ventures Africa Magazine Nigeria, CEO The Africa Center)
  • K2. Keynote: Jean-Eric Paquet (DG Research&Innovation at the EU)

19:00-21:30 — Welcome reception at Olympic Museum, Lausanne  (sponsored by Johnson&Johnson) and exhibition of start-ups active in the sports domain (in collaboration with SPOT, event by ThinkSports)

21:00-23:30 — ScienceImages @Musée de l’Elysée, by CinéGlobe (Open air cinema with science movies and documentaries)

21:00-00:00 — Social Hub @HEMU in downtown Lausanne

8:45 – 9:45

  • P3. Plenary session: Solution science journalism with Nina Fasciaux and Elisabeth McGowen

9:45-10:10 — Coffee Break

10:10-11:20 — Parallel sessions:

  • D1. TBD
  • D2. Seeking elusive truths: How to judge statistical results as a non-statistician
  • D3. Mental illness, science, and the global health agenda
  • D4. Four investigative reporters and their stories
  • D5. Where physics (still) doesn’t work: the global quest to solve the universe’s enduring mysteries

11:25-12:10

  • M2. Press conference: IBM
  • M3. Press conference: Bertarelli Foundation (ocean sciences)

12:15-13:55

  • L4. Luncheon ObsEva: The social impact of neglecting women’s health
  • L5. Luncheon SwissReInstitute: From algorithmic risk to behavioral analytics – how research helps build a more resilient world
  • L6. Luncheon Sicpa: The New Deal in the Digital Age: how the economy of trust will create security in an uncertain world
  • LL1 to LL52. Lunch@labs

11:30-18:00 

  • FT11b. CERN: going underground, Type: Field Trip Location: CERN, Geneva

14:00-15:10 — Parallel sessions:

  • E1. Enemies of the people: journalism in the age of populists and strongmen
  • E2. Reporting on harassment in science; how to protect yourself and your sources
  • E3. Covering biodiversity
  • E4. Public information officers and journalists: can they get along and work together?
  • E5. So you want to make a podcast? Here’s where to start

15:10-15:40 — Coffee Break

15:40-16:50 — Parallel sessions:

  • F1. Know thy audience
  • F2. Artificial intelligence
  • F3. Let’s Manga! Science told through comics
  • F4. Trade Craft: Investigative Tools for Science Journalists
  • F5. Too close for comfort? Embedded science journalism in extreme environments
  • F6. Improvisation session 2
  • F7. Endocrine disruptors: a challenge for health

17:00-18:00

  • K3. Keynote: Which futur for science magazines in the new media landscape? With Emily Wilson and Dominique Leglu
  • K4. Keynote: To be announced

18:00-20:00 — Tech&Innovation Cocktail Offered by the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne EPFL, in honor of its 50’s birthday

20:00-22:00

  • X1. Evening session: Embedded science journalism in extreme environments
  • X2. Evening session: The listening lab: a science podcast soiree
  • X3. Evening session: Science writer for hire: an editor-freelancer meet-and-greet

21:00-00:00 — Social Hub @HEMU in downtown Lausanne

8:45 – 9:45

  • P4. Plenary session: Naomi Oreskes (Harvard University)

9:45-10:10 — Coffee Break

10:10-11:20 — Parallel sessions:

  • G1.  Struggle with politics: how to jump into the world of politics as scientist
  • G2.  In fighting climate change, adaptation gains respect
  • G3.  Freelancing from the Global South
  • G4.  Techno-hype? Evaluating fixes for big problems
  • G5.  Making data visible: enabling writers (and readers!) with effective infographics
  • G6.  Improvisation session 3

11:25-12:10

  • M4. Press conference: GLACE (Circumnavigation Greenland project)
  • M5. Press conference: Human Frontiers Science Program; Nakasone Award announcement

12:15-13:55

  • L7. Luncheon BNP-Paribas Foundation: Climate stories
  • L8. Luncheon Sabri Uelker foundation: Communicating about nutrition science: best practices and food for thought
  • LL1 to LL52 Lunch@labs

11:30-18:00

  • FT11c. CERN: going underground, Type: Field Trip Location: CERN, Geneva

14:00-15:10 — Parallel sessions:

  • H1. Preprint publishing: a new dawn of transparency or a long dark night of misinformation?
  • H2. Writing for religious audiences
  • H3. Data Security: How to protect yourself, your sources, and your stories
  • H4. The LGBTQ meetup
  • H5. An indigenous perspective on science
  • H6. SPECIAL SESSION: EU tools for science journalists

15:10-15:30 — Coffee Break

15:35-16:35 — Parallel sessions:

  • J1. Understanding Randomised Controlled Trials in Health and Policy Innovation
  • J2. Citizen sensors: How to track the quality of air, food, water, and medicine in your community
  • J3. The confession session!
  • J4. Improvisation session debrief

16:40-17:40

  • K5. Keynote: To be announced

17:40-18:00 — Closing address and closing ceremony

19:00-23:00 — Farewell evening in Lavaux

  • FT2. Meet the research center shaping the future society in the ancient city of Genova
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time:14:00 (4 july) to 18:00 (5 july)
    • Location: Genova, Italy
  • FT6. ITER: Here comes the (artificial) Sun!
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Date: 4 to 5 July
    • Time: 18:30 (4 July) to 18:00 (5 July)
    • Location: Cadarache, France
  • FT8. In the footsteps of space adventurers at the European Space Missions
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Date: 4 to 5 July
    • Location: Cologne, Germany

 

  • FT3. From “Dieselgate” to terrorist attacks: the lab tackling Europe’s policy challenges
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Date: 5 to 6 July
    • Location: Ispra, Italy
  • FT4. Where Science meets Art
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Date: 5 to 6 July
    • Location: Paris, France​
  • FT5. Icy memories and an ultra-intense X-ray source in the heart of the French Alps
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 7:00 to 20:30 (tbc)
    • Location: Grenoble, France​
  • FT7. Lyon – city of innovation and invention
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 8:00 to 20:00 (tbc)
    • Location: Lyon, France​
  • FT10. The lab and the vineyard: the past and future of Swiss wine making
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 10:00 to 14:30
    • Location: Agroscope Pully & Lavaux (Domaine Croix Duplex)
  • FT11d. CERN: going underground
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 11:30 to 16:45
    • Location: CERN, Geneva
  • FT12. To the edge of space onboard a solar-powered plane
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 8:00 to 16:30
    • Location: CSEM, SolarStratos, Neuchâtel
  • FT13. Finding Einstein in Bern – relatively speaking
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 8:00 to 17:30 (tbc)
    • Location: Bern
  • FT14. A journey into the heart of neurosciences. From fundamental research to effective applications
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 7:45 to 19:30
    • Location: Geneva
  • FT15. Exoplanets, black holes and gamma rays in the sky above Geneva
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 8:00 to 20:30
    • Location: Geneva
  • FT16. Happy Birthday WWW: BIG data, BIG opportunities and challenges
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 8:00 to 20:30
    • Location: CERN, Geneva
  • FT17. How radioisotopes travel from CERN to hospital patients
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 8:00 to 20:30
    • Location: CERN, Geneva
  • FT18. Tall and bold – a visit to the Grande Dixence, the highest gravity dam in the world
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 8:30 to 18:00
    • Location: Grande Dixence​
  • FT19. Predicting the Future by Inventing It: From AI to Quantum Bits at IBM Research
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 7:00 to 18:00
    • Location: IBM, Zürich
  • FT20. Jungfraujoch: Insights Out of Thin Air
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 7:00 to 20:00
    • Location: Jungfraujoch​
  • FT21. Zurich – From Einstein to the Digital Future
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 8:20 to 19:40
    • Location: Zurich
  • FT22. Life Science Cluster Basel: At the forefront of stem-cell, neuroscience, cancer and malaria research
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 7:30 to 17:00
    • Location: Basel
  • FT23. Time, Switzerland’s iconic resource
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 7:00 to 19:45
    • Location: Neuchâtel
  • FT24. The Swiss X-Ray free-electron laser SwissFEL: One of only five worldwide. Discover its power
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 9:00 to 19:15
    • Location: Paul Scherrer Institute PSI, Villigen
  • FT25. Lausanne, city of water
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 9:00 to 12:30
    • Location: Lausanne
  • FT27. Geneva’s pivotal role in the response to viral disease outbreaks
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Time: 8:00 to 20:30
    • Location: Geneva
  • FT28. Energy autark extreme-altitude architecture with a view of the Matterhorn and the stars
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Date: 5 to 7 July
    • Time: 8:00 (5 July) to 18:00 (7 July)
    • Location: Zermatt

17:30-19:00

  • Geneva Cocktail at Campus Biotech

(for all WCSJ2019 participants, especially for Geneva, Grenoble and Lyon FT participants, as well as all participants leaving Geneva by plane on July 6 and planning to spend the night in Geneva)

  • FT9.  SESAME: A light source for the Middle East
    • Type: Field Trip
    • Date: 6 to 11 July
    • Location: Allan, Jordan
  • FT33. A museum that will leave you in stitches
    • Type: Touristic Trip
    • Time: 9:00 to 12:30
    • Location: Chaplin’s World
  • FT34. Byron was here
    • Type: Touristic Trip
    • Time: 9:00 to 12:30
    • Location: Château de Chillon
  • FT35. Steep learning curve – a walking tour of Lausanne
    • Type: Touristic Trip
    • Time: 9:00 to 12:00
    • Location: Lausanne
  • FT36. Where Gruyère cheese comes from
    • Type: Touristic Trip
    • Time: 9:00 to 16:00
    • Location: Gruyère
  • FT37. Suspended between two peaks
    • Type: Touristic Trip
    • Time: 9:00 to 17:00
    • Location: Glacier 3000

