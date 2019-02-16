WCSJ2019: Provisional Programme

8:45 – 9:45

P2. Plenary session: The Moon and beyond: Where will we be in 50 years in space exploration?

9:00 -17:00

W6b . FUSE Workshops 2: Artificial Intelligence Type: Pre-conference event

. FUSE Workshops 2: Artificial Intelligence

9:45 -10:10 — Coffee Break

10:10-11:20 — Parallel sessions:

A1 . Reporting on scientific fraud around the world: a how-to

. Reporting on scientific fraud around the world: a how-to A2 . Philanthropy – a savior for journalism… or a dead end?

. Philanthropy – a savior for journalism… or a dead end? A3 . Deep-sea mining: the next natural resources frontiers

. Deep-sea mining: the next natural resources frontiers A4 . The reality of Augmented Reality: How it can enhance science storytelling

. The reality of Augmented Reality: How it can enhance science storytelling A5. EU agencies – can we trust the experts?

11:25-12:10

M1. Press conference: European Union

12:15-13:55

L1 . Luncheon Johnson&Johnson: Subject to be announced

. Luncheon Johnson&Johnson: Subject to be announced L2 . Luncheon DigitalSwitzerland: Switzerland, world hub for blockchain technologies and the role of the blockchain in journalism

. Luncheon DigitalSwitzerland: Switzerland, world hub for blockchain technologies and the role of the blockchain in journalism LL1 to LL52. Lunch@Labs

11:30-18:00

FT11a. CERN: going underground, Type: Field Trip, Location: CERN, Geneva

14:00-15:10 — Parallel sessions:

B1 . Trade Craft: Unpacking the Corporate Manipulation Toolbox

. Trade Craft: Unpacking the Corporate Manipulation Toolbox B2 . We need to talk about CRISPR. («House of commons»-style debate)

. We need to talk about CRISPR. («House of commons»-style debate) B3 . Women journalists unite! Fighting gender bias in newsrooms and reporting

. Women journalists unite! Fighting gender bias in newsrooms and reporting B4 . Covering meta-analysis and systematic reviews ­­– a crash course

. Covering meta-analysis and systematic reviews ­­– a crash course B5. Writing and selling the 21st-century science book

15:10-15:40 — Coffee Break

15:40-16:50 — Parallel sessions:

C1 . Nurturing emerging science journalists in the Global South

. Nurturing emerging science journalists in the Global South C2 . Thinking outside of the press release: how to find story ideas in new, unusual and digital places

. Thinking outside of the press release: how to find story ideas in new, unusual and digital places C3 . New ways of doing journalism: innovative business models and how they work

. New ways of doing journalism: innovative business models and how they work C4 . The Pitch-slam session

. The Pitch-slam session C5 . Gene drives: what impacts on the biodiversity ?

. Gene drives: what impacts on the biodiversity ? C6 . Fake-news in science: how to recognize and fight them

. Fake-news in science: how to recognize and fight them C7. Improvisation session 1

17:00-18:00

K1 . Keynote: Uzodinma Iweala (CEO Ventures Africa Magazine Nigeria, CEO The Africa Center)

. Keynote: Uzodinma Iweala (CEO Ventures Africa Magazine Nigeria, CEO The Africa Center) K2. Keynote: Jean-Eric Paquet (DG Research&Innovation at the EU)

19:00-21:30 — Welcome reception at Olympic Museum, Lausanne (sponsored by Johnson&Johnson) and exhibition of start-ups active in the sports domain (in collaboration with SPOT, event by ThinkSports)

21:00-23:30 — ScienceImages @Musée de l’Elysée, by CinéGlobe (Open air cinema with science movies and documentaries)

21:00-00:00 — Social Hub @HEMU in downtown Lausanne