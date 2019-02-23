UKRI-2019 Science Reporting Workshop

From 10-15 March 2019, the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) together with United Kingdom Research and Innovation (UKRI) and the Association of British Science Writers (ABSW) are organizing a workshop on science reporting for 20 African journalists. During the training workshop, the participants will review the fundamentals of science reporting and sharpen their journalism skills using new technologies,research through site visits and interviews with world-renowned experts from the UK’s Rutherford Appleton Laboratory (in Harwell). The workshop is a springboard for publishing science stories based on their exposure to top scientists and new ways of telling stories and we trust that they will share their experience with their colleagues back in their home countries. For more information click here