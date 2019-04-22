Science Talks on What Journalists Need to Know About Healthy Aging

Media interested in learning more about healthy aging to inform their reporting should attend this webinar. Participants will walk away with a deeper understanding of:

What are the dynamics of the aging process and why we are living longer?

What do geriatricians mean by “healthy aging”?

How does prevention reduce the risk of serious medical issues?

What are some of the most common medical issues associated with aging and increased longevity?

How much physical activity do people over age 50 need?

How important is diet in the health of older individuals? What other lifestyle issues are important in healthy aging?

