Scholarships offered to study at the University of Otago in New Zealand

Who is
eligible?
Applications from specific African, Asian, Caribbean and Latin American countries, and from Bhutan, Jordan, Mongolia, Nepal and Timor-Leste. New Zealand Scholarships are also available for undergraduate study to candidates from Timor-Leste. To check if your home country is eligible click here.
The
purpose of these scholarships
For
candidates to gain knowledge and skills through postgraduate study in specific
subject areas that will assist in the development of their home country.
The Master
of Science Communication
- Is a two year course, with one year of coursework and one thesis year. For most of the students, the thesis year involves a creative component as well as an original scholarly research (A thesis comprising 100 % academic research is also an option).
- The classes:
- The core classes (papers) that all students take are:
- SCOM402 Craft of Storytelling;
- SCOM409 Introduction to Science Communication; and
- SCOM413 Digital Production for Science Communication
- The other three classes (papers) students take depends on their stream of study (filmmaking, creative non-fiction writing or science in society). To see the options click here
- For scholarship information click here
