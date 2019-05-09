2019 European Immunization Training Workshop in Geneva

The World Federation of Science Journalists is organizing a 2.5 day European Immunization Training Workshop at the Brocher Foundation site on 14-16 October 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The objectives of this training workshop are:

to provide factual information on the state of immunization in Europe

increase journalism skills for accurate immunization science coverage

The training will cover many vaccination-related topics relevant to the European context such as:

basic vaccination science: how do vaccines work?

economy of vaccination

science behind immunization strategies

vaccine hesitancy social science

social media polarization

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 31, 2019.

For more details click here.