2019 European Immunization Training Workshop in Geneva

The World Federation of Science Journalists is organizing a 2.5 day European Immunization Training Workshop at the Brocher Foundation site on 14-16 October 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.
The objectives of this training workshop are:
- to provide factual information on the state of immunization in Europe
- increase journalism skills for accurate immunization science coverage
The training will cover many vaccination-related topics relevant to the European context such as:
- basic vaccination science: how do vaccines work?
- economy of vaccination
- science behind immunization strategies
- vaccine hesitancy social science
- social media polarization
The deadline to apply is Friday, May 31, 2019.
For more details click here.
