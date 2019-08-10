Science Talks with the ACAMH about Suicide Prevention and Awareness

Considering that the World Suicide Prevention Day will be on Tuesday September 10, Science Talks with the Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health (ACAMH), the media interested in learning more about Suicide Prevention and Awareness to inform their reporting should attend. Participants will walk away with a deeper understanding of:

The prevalence and significance of suicidal and self-harm behaviour in young people.

Key risk factors for suicide and self-harm behaviour.

Diverse evidence-based and evidence-informed suicide preventive interventions.

How journalists can best report on suicide/self-harm to strengthen suicide prevention.

The speakers will be Dr. Joan Asarnow and Dr. Dennis Ougrin. The webinar will include time for questions and answers. For more information or registration.



NOTE: Science Talks webinars are recorded for on-demand viewing.