Grants provided to WFSJ members to attend the World Science Forum Budapest

Dear colleagues,

A number of grants are being provided to WFSJ members to attend the World Science Forum (Budapest, 20-23 November 2019), as follows :

10 accommodation packages: They include hotel from 20-24 November, registration and media accreditation for the event as well as catering onsite.

3 full travel grants for European-based journalists: They include economy air-fare from a European airport, hotel from 20-24 November, registration and media accreditation for the event as well as catering onsite.

2 full travel grants for journalists based outside Europe: They include economy air-fare from an airport outside Europe, hotel from 20-24 November, registration and media accreditation for the event as well as catering onsite.

Journalists receiving one of the above grants will be expected to attend the daily media briefings and cover the event through at least one article (print/electronic) or a broadcast.

This year’s World Science will address “Science, Ethics and Responsibility”. Speakers will discuss the most pressing issues related to the impacts of the new technological revolution on human life. The Forum is a good opportunity for Journalists to meet scientists, policy-makers, members of Society as well as industry and NGO representatives.

The World Science Forum ( https://worldscienceforum.org/ ) is co-organised by:

UNESCO

The International Science Council (ISC)

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

The InterAcademy Partnership (IAP)

The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS)

The European Academies Science Advisory Council (EASAC)

The Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA).

Should you wish to apply for one of the above grants, please send an email headed «WFSJ/Budapest World Science Forum Competition» to cbourillon@wfsj.org , no later than Monday 7 October 2019, with the following:

A copy of your CV. Do indicate which Grant you are applying for. Include a brief letter highlighting your interest in attending the WSF. Your application should include yourname, media, country, the name of your national member association, your e-mail address, your mobile telephone number.

Applications will be reviewed between 8-11 October 2019 by a committee with representatives from the WFSJ Office and from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.