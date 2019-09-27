Videos and photos of some of the WCSJ2019 sessions are now available

This year at the World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2019) in Lausanne, the sessions, workshops and luncheons were video recorded and are now available to view on YouTube.

Throughout WCSJ2019, photographers took hundreds of pictures of the sessions, networking and social events, workshops and the exhibition. The WCSJ2019 is happy to share these photographic memories of the conference with you. For the album, click here.

If you whant to discover what the WCSJ2019 Fellows tought about the conference, click here.