Job Title: Executive Director Overview: The World Federation of Science Journalists is a community of 70+ associations and over 15,000 individual members, the WFSJ always has new and upcoming information to share with the world. Our organization encourages strong, critical coverage of issues in science and technology, the environment, health and medicine, agriculture, and related fields. The WFSJ seeks to: • Advance science journalism as a bridge between science, scientists, and the public.

• Promote the role of science journalists as key players in civil society and democracy.

• Improve the quality of science reporting, promote standards, and support science and technology journalists worldwide. Position summary: We are seeking an experienced, dynamic, and visionary leader to serve as Executive Director of the WSFJ.

The Executive Director will work closely with the Board of Directors, and will be responsible for the overall leadership, and strategic direction of the organization, as well as fundraising.

Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

• Ensures the visionary leadership and direction in line with the organization!s policies, vision, and strategy;

• Ensures the success of building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders,

including funders, partners, and community leaders;

• Responsible for all aspects of the organization’s operations: program development, fundraising;

• Along with General manager and Board of Directors takes responsibility for financial

management and human resources;

• Ensures that organization is well represented in public forums, media interviews, and

other events;

• Ensures that the organization operates independently and in compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements;

• Works closely with the Board of Directors and General manager to implement programs and initiatives that support the organization’s mission;

• In collaboration with General manager provides regular reports to the Board of Directors on the organization’s activities and financial performance; Qualifications:

• Minimum of 6 years of experience in international nonprofit sector, with a proven track of success in leadership roles;

• 12+ years of experience in journalism and/or communication; experience in diplomacy would be an asset;

• Proven track of successful fundraising, grant writing, financial management, donor

relations, and program delivery;

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, strong dedication to science

journalism, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with a wide range of

stakeholders;

• Strong leadership and team management skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire staff and volunteers; • Ability to respect different cultures and customs;

• Commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion;

• General understanding of the global nonprofit landscape;

• Fluent in English. Knowledge of French and/or Spanish would be an asset; Position type: WFSJ is global organization and operates in a remote capacity; To Apply:

To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to info@wfsj.org. The deadline for applications is Sep 29 2023 The WFSJ is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability, or veteran status. We strongly encourage candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply.