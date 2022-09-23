WFSJ Late summer news – 2022

By Valeria Román

#WFSJ news

Meet the recipients of the Kavli Prize week travel grants https://wfsj.org/news/meet-recipients-kavli-prize-week-travel-grants/

Science journalism community: Malaka Rodrigo, science journalist from Sri Lanka https://wfsj.org/news/meet-the-members-malaka-rodrigo/

Science journalism community: Jessica Ahedor, science journalist from Ghana https://wfsj.org/news/meet-the-members-jessica-ahedor/

Science journalism community: Alexandra Nistoroiu, science journalist from Romaniahttps://wfsj.org/news/meet-the-members-alexandra-nistoroiu/

#Associations

#Chile

Achipec signs agreement with the Senate’s Future Challenges Commission to promote science communication

https://achipec.org/2022/06/14/achipec-firma-convenio-con-comision-desafios-del-futuro-del-senado-para-potenciar-la-comunicacion-de-la-ciencia/

#Australia

Winners of 2022 grants program announced

https://sjaa.org.au/2022/07/17/winners-of-2022-grants-program-announced/

#Europe

Winners of 2022 EFSJ grants for investigative reporting on climate change revealed

https://efsj.eu/2022/07/13/winners-of-2022-efsj-grants-for-investigative-reporting-on-climate-change-revealed/

#Balkans

Balkan network holds its AGM at the European Conference of Science Journalists 2022

https://balkansciencejournalists.wordpress.com/2022/07/

#USA

The Association of Health Care Journalists, in partnership with the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing and the Society of Environmental Journalists, has launched the Science-Health-Environment Reporting Fellowships

https://m.healthjournalism.org/events/sherf-application

#Fellowship

Cullman Center Fellowships at New York Public Library open

https://www.nypl.org/help/about-nypl/fellowships-institutes/center-for-scholars-and-writers/fellowships-at-the-cullman-center

#Grants

Grants: Call for cross-border journalism on company climate claims

https://www.cleanenergywire.org/crossborder-grants-clew-companyclaims

#Guide

GIJN’s Guide to Investigating Sea Level Rise

https://gijn.org/investigating-sea-level-rise/

Stories by Science journalists:

Nature is in crisis. A UN report says short-sighted economics is to blame.

By Joseph Winters (@josephbwinters)

#USA

https://grist.org/international/nature-is-in-crisis-a-un-report-says-short-sighted-economics-is-to-blame/

Revealed: the pay bump for being a straight, white man in US science

Study reveals the vast disparity in salary, respect and opportunities between people from marginalized groups and their privileged peers.

By Clare Watson(@clarewhatson)

#Australia

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-01851-4

´Everything Living Is Dying’: Environmental Ruin in Modern Iraq

By Lynzy Billing

(@undarkmag @LynzyBilling)

#Afghanistan #Iraq

https://undark.org/2021/12/22/ecocide-iraq/

The phenomenon of circulation of science news around the world

By Lucas George Wendt

#Brazil

https://www.observatoriodaimprensa.com.br/tendencias-no-jornalismo/o-fenomeno-da-circulacao-de-noticias-de-ciencia-pelo-mundo/

Surge in childhood cancer rates in sub-Saharan Africa

Infection-related cancers could be key to the rise in numbers

By Gilbert Nakweya

#Kenya

https://www.nature.com/articles/d44148-022-00095-8

Chinese space telescope team hopes to join race to find Earth-like planets – and maybe signs of life

By Ling Xin

#China

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3188300/chinese-space-telescope-team-hopes-join-race-find-earth-planets

Want to know what’s inside a star? Listen closely

By Senne Starckx

#Belgium

https://www.economist.com/science-and-technology/2022/09/14/want-to-know-whats-inside-a-star-listen-closely

