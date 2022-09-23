WFSJ Late summer news – 2022
By Valeria Román
#WFSJ news
- Meet the recipients of the Kavli Prize week travel grants https://wfsj.org/news/meet-recipients-kavli-prize-week-travel-grants/
- Science journalism community: Malaka Rodrigo, science journalist from Sri Lanka https://wfsj.org/news/meet-the-members-malaka-rodrigo/
- Science journalism community: Jessica Ahedor, science journalist from Ghana https://wfsj.org/news/meet-the-members-jessica-ahedor/
- Science journalism community: Alexandra Nistoroiu, science journalist from Romaniahttps://wfsj.org/news/meet-the-members-alexandra-nistoroiu/
#Associations
#Chile
Achipec signs agreement with the Senate’s Future Challenges Commission to promote science communication
https://achipec.org/2022/06/14/achipec-firma-convenio-con-comision-desafios-del-futuro-del-senado-para-potenciar-la-comunicacion-de-la-ciencia/
#Australia
Winners of 2022 grants program announced
https://sjaa.org.au/2022/07/17/winners-of-2022-grants-program-announced/
#Europe
Winners of 2022 EFSJ grants for investigative reporting on climate change revealed
https://efsj.eu/2022/07/13/winners-of-2022-efsj-grants-for-investigative-reporting-on-climate-change-revealed/
#Balkans
Balkan network holds its AGM at the European Conference of Science Journalists 2022
https://balkansciencejournalists.wordpress.com/2022/07/
#USA
The Association of Health Care Journalists, in partnership with the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing and the Society of Environmental Journalists, has launched the Science-Health-Environment Reporting Fellowships
https://m.healthjournalism.org/events/sherf-application
#Fellowship
Cullman Center Fellowships at New York Public Library open
https://www.nypl.org/help/about-nypl/fellowships-institutes/center-for-scholars-and-writers/fellowships-at-the-cullman-center
#Grants
Grants: Call for cross-border journalism on company climate claims
https://www.cleanenergywire.org/crossborder-grants-clew-companyclaims
#Guide
GIJN’s Guide to Investigating Sea Level Rise
https://gijn.org/investigating-sea-level-rise/
Stories by Science journalists:
Nature is in crisis. A UN report says short-sighted economics is to blame.
By Joseph Winters (@josephbwinters)
#USA
https://grist.org/international/nature-is-in-crisis-a-un-report-says-short-sighted-economics-is-to-blame/
Revealed: the pay bump for being a straight, white man in US science
Study reveals the vast disparity in salary, respect and opportunities between people from marginalized groups and their privileged peers.
By Clare Watson(@clarewhatson)
#Australia
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-01851-4
´Everything Living Is Dying’: Environmental Ruin in Modern Iraq
By Lynzy Billing
(@undarkmag @LynzyBilling)
#Afghanistan #Iraq
https://undark.org/2021/12/22/ecocide-iraq/
The phenomenon of circulation of science news around the world
By Lucas George Wendt
#Brazil
https://www.observatoriodaimprensa.com.br/tendencias-no-jornalismo/o-fenomeno-da-circulacao-de-noticias-de-ciencia-pelo-mundo/
Surge in childhood cancer rates in sub-Saharan Africa
Infection-related cancers could be key to the rise in numbers
By Gilbert Nakweya
#Kenya
https://www.nature.com/articles/d44148-022-00095-8
Chinese space telescope team hopes to join race to find Earth-like planets – and maybe signs of life
By Ling Xin
#China
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3188300/chinese-space-telescope-team-hopes-join-race-find-earth-planets
Want to know what’s inside a star? Listen closely
By Senne Starckx
#Belgium
https://www.economist.com/science-and-technology/2022/09/14/want-to-know-whats-inside-a-star-listen-closely