The Association of Science Journalists and Communicators of Benin (AJCSB), was created in 2011 and has since contributed to promoting scientific and technological information in the media. The association trains journalists and encourages its members and the media in Benin and in the sub-region to popularize the results of research so as to cultivate public interest in knowledge.

The AJCSB organized its annual general meeting in Cotonou and renewed its board of directors, which is committed to the development of the practice of science journalism in Benin and in Africa.