Who will be shaping the conference experience, to provide delegates with essential insights, networking opportunities, and inspiration?

We’re delighted to announce the Organising and Programme committees for the WCSJ2025 taking place in Tshwane, South Africa! Click through to the links above to learn who’s who. And stay tuned for the call for proposals, which will be launched in June 2024! If you have not already subscribed to receive news directly from the conference please add your details here



WCSJ25 Excursions: here’s a sneak peek





The universe was formed about 14-billion years ago. The Earth is about 4.6-billion years old.

Life first emerged about 3.8-billion years ago. Our journey begins in South Africa, where fossils of some of the earliest known life forms on Earth have been found.

South Africa has yielded fossils of some of the earliest known dinosaurs, dating back at least 200 million years. Fossils of our very distant mammal-like ancestors, which lived more than 200 million years ago, have also been found in South Africa.

Africa is the birthplace of humankind. This is where our collective umbilical cord lies buried.

Hominids – the ancestors of modern humans – first emerged about seven million years ago, in Africa.

Attend WCSJ2025, and you can view the vast arc of evolution, just one hour from the conference venue.



We will visit the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site – one of the world’s richest fossil sites. Here we will find: