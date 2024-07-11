The Board of the World Federation of Science Journalists decided in a meeting on June 11 to appoint SciDev.Net Managing Editor Ben Deighton as its President, with Nepalese science journalist Chhatra Karki and Cameroonian science journalist Joseph Mbeng Boum as joint Vice-Presidents.

“Our focus as a Board will be to successfully deliver the World Conference of Science

Journalists in South Africa next year, by ensuring that the Federation follows good governance and accountability both to its members and supporters,” said Ben Deighton.

The Officers of the Board are as follows:

President – Ben Deighton

Vice-President – Chhatra Karki

Vice-President – Joseph Mbeng Boum

Treasurer – Jean-Marc Fleury

Secretary – Lesley Evans Ogden

