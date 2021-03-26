Science journalism: including health, technology, environment, and engineering, involves lots of different skills. Some of these are best taught formally, others develop over time through mentorship and continuing professional development. The World Federation is looking to develop projects to assist educators, mentors, and those wishing to improve their skills.

Specifically, we are interested in setting up a mentorship program, sharing best practices among universities and colleges teaching all types of science journalism, at all levels, and accrediting programmes that meet the required standards. We’re also looking for people

If you belong to any of our member societies to help us and want to help us achieve this mission, we’d like to have you on the committee. To apply, we need you to do just three things.

Show that you have some special interest in this area. This could be any of the following: You’ve recently done a qualification in some kind of science journalism and have opinions on what was missing (or what worked well). You’ve recently been mentored (or been a mentor) and have some ideas about how to put together a working program. You’re involved in educating science journalists in some way.

Explain your credentials and what you can add to the committee (a paragraph or a link to your website or LinkedIn page is fine).

Once accepted, you’ll be expected to attend 3-4 meetings a year and to help us work on the projects that we all approve.

This committee is chaired by Harry Surjadi, an expert on environmental journalism. You can contact him via the committee: education@wfsj.org.