Who I am: Nicolás Bustamante Hernández |

Where I live: Colombia

What I do: Science journalist who writes about topics such as astronomy, astrophysics, physics, cosmology, space exploration, geology, geography, archeology, paleontology, anthropology, chemistry, biology and environment. His work appears regularly in Mongabay and he won a 2020 Eurekalert! Fellowship for International Science Reporters.

Why science journalism: “Science journalism is an opportunity to get the knowledge of the latest scientific developments that are transforming the world. It is gratifying to be able to share this knowledge with the audience and promote critical thinking.”

Suggestions for newcomers: