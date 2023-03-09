  • Posted on

Purple Romero

Where I live: Manila, Philippines

What I do: I want to report on the intersectionality of human rights, science and development.

Why science journalism: It places and contextualizes scientific issues within social and political intricacies and complexities.

Suggestions for newcomers:

  • Learn about international and multilateral negotiations which deal with various issues such as health, climate change and biodiversity.
  • Know more about scientific solutions and developments from the Global South
  • Explore different ways of telling your story

