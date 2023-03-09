Who I am: Purple Romero |

Where I live: Manila, Philippines

What I do: I want to report on the intersectionality of human rights, science and development.

Why science journalism: It places and contextualizes scientific issues within social and political intricacies and complexities.

Suggestions for newcomers:

Learn about international and multilateral negotiations which deal with various issues such as health, climate change and biodiversity.

Know more about scientific solutions and developments from the Global South

Explore different ways of telling your story

