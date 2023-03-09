Where I live: Manila, Philippines
What I do: I want to report on the intersectionality of human rights, science and development.
Why science journalism: It places and contextualizes scientific issues within social and political intricacies and complexities.
Suggestions for newcomers:
- Learn about international and multilateral negotiations which deal with various issues such as health, climate change and biodiversity.
- Know more about scientific solutions and developments from the Global South
- Explore different ways of telling your story