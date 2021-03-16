The WFSJ has joined an international collaboration inviting science journalists everywhere to participate of the Global Science Journalism Survey 2021.

The objective is to capture the current state of science journalism — who is practising, what their working conditions are like, and what opinions they might want to offer on where the field is going. More specifically, this survey will also examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on science journalists around the globe.

This online survey was designed by the London School of Economics (UK), SciDev.Net, the Brazilian Institute of Public Communication of Science, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Brazil) and the Instituto Superior das Ciências do Trabalho e da Empresa (ISCTE-IUL, Portugal) The Center for Ethics in Science and Journalism, the Australian National Centre of Public Awareness of Science, and SciComm X are also collaborating on this initiative.

The survey is the follow-up of the “Global Science Journalism Report” (https://www.scidev.net/global/learning-series/global-science-journalism-report/) that collected answers from several hundreds of professionals in several rounds, starting with the participants of the World Conference of Science Journalists 2009 in London. It will be part of the commemorations of the 20th anniversary of SciDev.Net.

Please fill the survey here and feel free to forward this message to other science journalists you know.

For further information, please contact: Luisa Massarani (SciDev.Net, Brazilian Institute of Public Communication of Science and Technology / Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) who is coordinating the survey together with LSE and ISCTE-IUL.