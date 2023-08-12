It was a great shock to the science journalism community and the board of the World Federation of Science Journalists to hear of the unexpected death of Mohammed Yahia in the USA.

A highly respected senior science journalist, Mohammed had until recently held a position as executive editor at Springer Nature. He played an important role in his profession and served as President of the WFSJ from 2017 to 2019. Tributes to him have been pouring in from those who worked with him and were mentored by him.

Mohammed had just taken on the role of editor-in-chief role C&EN, the magazine of the American Chemical Society, and was looking forward to his family joining him in the USA, when he passed away.

This is a great loss to our profession worldwide. Mohammed will be much missed. Our thoughts are with his wife, Ola, and children Zeina and Zakaria, as well as his family, friends and colleagues.