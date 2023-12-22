  • Posted on

Under open skies, surrounded by trees, butterflies and with a backdrop of birdsong, WCSJ 2023 took place in the stunning Jardín Botanico in Medellín, Colombia. It was one of the first in-person events since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The conference was in an innovative setting in the middle of natural gardens, where birds, monkeys and iguanas shared space with around 600 attendees from 62 countries,” said Ximena Serrano Gil, director of WCSJ2023 and newly appointed vice-president of the WFSJ.”One of the particularities was the participation of journalists from countries who had never previously attended a WCSJ, such as Bolivia with a delegation of 14 journalists.”

As we say goodbye to 2023, we remember Medellín and invite you to watch an exciting short documentary by Nejc Levstik, Might be Anything, accomplished in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, dedicated to WCSJ 2023.  

The WCSJ is the largest international event for science journalists to gather as peers, helping one another learn, grow, and thrive. During the conference, attendees enjoy seminars, workshops, lectures and access to expertise from around the world.

The World Federation of Science Journalists has announced that its next World Conference will be held at the CSIR International Convention Centre, in Pretoria, South Africa, in December 2025. The WCSJ2025 will be hosted by the local association, the South African Science Journalists Association (SASJA), in partnership with the Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa (SDCfA). 

 “It’s a great privilege to host the World Conference of Science Journalists 2025, as it is the first time the conference has ever been held on African soil,” says Mandi Smallhorne, president of SASJA and an outgoing vice-president of the WFSJ.

