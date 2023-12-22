The WCSJ is the largest international event for science journalists to gather as peers, helping one another learn, grow, and thrive. During the conference, attendees enjoy seminars, workshops, lectures and access to expertise from around the world.
The World Federation of Science Journalists has announced that its next World Conference will be held at the CSIR International Convention Centre, in Pretoria, South Africa, in December 2025. The WCSJ2025 will be hosted by the local association, the South African Science Journalists Association (SASJA), in partnership with the Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa (SDCfA).
“It’s a great privilege to host the World Conference of Science Journalists 2025, as it is the first time the conference has ever been held on African soil,” says Mandi Smallhorne, president of SASJA and an outgoing vice-president of the WFSJ.