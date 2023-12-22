Under open skies, surrounded by trees, butterflies and with a backdrop of birdsong, WCSJ 2023 took place in the stunning Jardín Botanico in Medellín, Colombia. It was one of the first in-person events since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The conference was in an innovative setting in the middle of natural gardens, where birds, monkeys and iguanas shared space with around 600 attendees from 62 countries,” said Ximena Serrano Gil, director of WCSJ2023 and newly appointed vice-president of the WFSJ.”One of the particularities was the participation of journalists from countries who had never previously attended a WCSJ, such as Bolivia with a delegation of 14 journalists.”

As we say goodbye to 2023, we remember Medellín and invite you to watch an exciting short documentary by Nejc Levstik, Might be Anything, accomplished in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, dedicated to WCSJ 2023.