If you live in a lower income country and are passionate about a science story you are pursuing, a Louise Behan Reporting Grant could help you reach your goal. The grants support those in the Global South who are reporting on matters of interest in their country or region as part of the WFSJ’s long standing commitment to training journalists from around the world.

Applications are welcomed from reporters who are working in a country the World Bank defines as lower income. Extensive experience in science reporting is not essential, but you will be asked to provide links to material that you have published or broadcast during the course of your career. Your proposal could be an addition to work you have already begun or completed.



Two or three awards of between US$750 and US$1,000 are made annually, depending on volume and quality of applications. The grant is intended to enhance a reporter’s career and to enhance the quality of science journalism in their country. These objectives are aligned with the work of Louise Behan, who spent her career with Canada’s International Development Research Centre and provided money from her estate to create this grant program.

Your work can be in print, radio, television, or online, but it must meet the basic criteria of science journalism. This means you are operating independently of any non-media organization that could influence your reporting. Work should emphasize themes of science, technology, or medicine above other aspects of your narrative, which should be based on information drawn from original interviews you have conducted with people working in the field.

To apply, please send a brief message with your expression of interest to office@wfsj.org and we will send you an application form. Expressions of interest should be submitted before July 15. An international panel of science journalists will review entries and successful applicants will be announced by September 2, 2024.