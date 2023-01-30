We are pleased to announce that four mid-career science journalists could win a grant to attend the WCSJ2023 World Conference of Science Journalists in Medellin, Colombia. The grants are sponsored by Nature, the International Journal of Science.

The conference is a unique opportunity for journalists to connect with their peers, learn from experts in the field, and stay up-to-date on the latest developments in science journalism.

Applications are invited from journalists who have a proven track record of producing high-quality, accurate, and engaging science journalism. To apply, please send us your CV and three representative samples of your work. Please mention your country of residence in your application.

The grantees will be selected based on their qualifications and the quality of their work. We encourage applicants from diverse backgrounds and perspectives to apply.

Please send a brief message with your expression of interest to office@wfsj.org along with a short CV and link to relevant articles. All information required MUST be contained in a single email for your application to be considered. The subject of your email should contain the following information WCSJ2023 – Nature Travel Grant – Country . Please indicate your country of residence.

We encourage science journalists from Global South (LMIC) to apply.

Before applying, you must ensure that you will be available for the dates from March 27 to March 31, 2023, that you have all the travel documents required by public health authorities and if you need a visa to enter Colombia please indicate in your application letter.

The deadline for applications is February,12 2023 at 11:59 pm EDT

WFSJ jury panel will review all entries and the successful applicant will be announced by February 19, 2023

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us. We look forward to receiving your application!

End of early bird offer

The special early bird rate for registration ends on 31 January. From 1 February we are charging 550 USD for members of affiliated journalist associations and 650 USD for non members. We also have student and day rates as well as reduced rates for journalists from Lower and Middle Income Countries. For more information and registration go to our website.

The World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ, www.wcsj.org) is the biggest global event on science journalism, attracting approximately 1,200 journalists covering science and medical issues, as well as international experts, scientists, and communicators, among others.

The 10th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2017) in San Francisco (26–30 October 2017) and the 11th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2019) in Lausanne (1-5 July 2019) both attracted more than 1,300 attendees. WCSJ2022 Medellín will be hosted at the extraordinary venue of the city’s Jardin Botánico de Medellín from 27-31 March 2023.