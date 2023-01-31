We are happy to announce that the French-speaking Africa science journalists’ network (RJSAF) has joined the WFSJ.

The French-speaking Africa science journalists’ network (RJSAF) is a non-profit association created in July 2019, in Lausanne, Switzerland, during the French workshop at the 11th World Conference of Science Journalists. The network aims at valuing, improving and promoting high-quality science journalism within French-speaking African countries. Our network brings together and facilitates collaboration between francophone science journalists. We organize conferences, workshops, and meetings with scientists and offer training, scholarships, prizes and competitions to science journalists. We encourage the dissemination of scientific information within the French-speaking world.

“I oversee International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) Global Health Crisis Reporting Forum in French. I’m helping over 3,000 French-speaking journalists with resources to deepen their coverage of some of the challenges facing our world, climate change, technology disruptions, health crises and more. Every week, I plan, coordinate and host digital programming for them such as webinars, training and workshops. I connect journalists with researchers and scientists.” says Kossi Balao, the president of RJSAF and founder of The Confidential Report news outlet.