Science journalists with a keen interest in mathematics are invited to attend this year’s Abel Prize Week in Oslo, Norway. The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters offers two travel grants for journalists who wish to be a part of this prestigious event. The recipients of the grants will be in Oslo from May 21 to May 25 and will have access to a range of events throughout the week, including keynote presentations, a grand banquet, and the official award presentation by the King. Furthermore, the recipients will have the chance to interview some of the world’s most renowned mathematicians.

Those interested in immersing themselves in the world of mathematics and gaining insight into the groundbreaking research that has earned the Abel Prize should send a letter of interest to office@wfsj.org by April 12, 2023. In 750 words or less, please share with us your experience in reporting on mathematics and outline how you plan to leverage this unique opportunity if selected. All submissions will be carefully reviewed by a WFSJ committee, which will select the recipients.

This year’s Abel Prize is awarded to the Argentinian-American Luis A. Caffarelli “for his seminal contributions to regularity theory for nonlinear partial differential equations including free-boundary problems and the Monge–Ampère equation,” according to the Abel Committee. Caffarelli was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1948. Since 1997, he has been the Sid Richardson Chair in Mathematics at the University of Texas at Austin.

The Abel Prize honors the legacy of Niels Henrik Abel (1802-1829), widely regarded as Norway’s most accomplished mathematician. The Prize was established by the Norwegian Parliament in 2002, on the occasion of the 200-year anniversary of Abel’s birth. The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters administered the annual selection, which is conducted by the Abel Committee.

To stay updated, please follow the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters on their social media channels, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. And read more about the history of the Abel Prize.