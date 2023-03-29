Where I live: South Africa
What I do: I love knowing how the world around me works, and to explain it to others. I come from a long line of teachers – and in a way popular science writing is a form of teaching.
Why science journalism: I have the opportunity to meet and work with people who (in most cases) use their brainpower to make the world a better place, and to make a difference. And I learn something new every day!
Suggestions for newcomers:
- Be willing to listen to people explain topics until you know at least something about it.
- Respect scientists’ expertise. They’ve spent years on topics you’re writing 500 words about!
- Consider sharing your text with the expert involved (or, if a sensitive issue, with someone you trust) to fact check the science you report on.