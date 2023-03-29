Who I am: Engela Duvenage |

Where I live: South Africa

What I do: I love knowing how the world around me works, and to explain it to others. I come from a long line of teachers – and in a way popular science writing is a form of teaching.

Why science journalism: I have the opportunity to meet and work with people who (in most cases) use their brainpower to make the world a better place, and to make a difference. And I learn something new every day!

Suggestions for newcomers:

Be willing to listen to people explain topics until you know at least something about it.

Respect scientists’ expertise. They’ve spent years on topics you’re writing 500 words about!

Consider sharing your text with the expert involved (or, if a sensitive issue, with someone you trust) to fact check the science you report on.

