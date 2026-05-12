The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ), in partnership with The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters, invites applications for three travel fellowships for science journalists to attend the Kavli Prize Week in Norway from 29 August to 3 September 2026.

The fellowships will provide selected journalists with access to all official Kavli Prize Week events, including the awards ceremony and the official governmental banquet. Fellows will also have opportunities to interview the 2026 Kavli Prize laureates in astrophysics, nanoscience and neuroscience.

This initiative continues the longstanding collaboration between WFSJ and The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters to strengthen international science journalism and foster global reporting on frontier scientific research.

Eligibility

Applicants must:

Be professional science journalists with at least five years of experience

Demonstrate a strong recent record of published science journalism, preferably in astrophysics, nanoscience, or neuroscience.

Be available to attend the full Kavli Prize Week programme in Norway.

Applications from journalists based in low- and middle-income countries are especially encouraged.

Fellowship coverage

The fellowship programme will support three selected fellows. WFSJ will reimburse eligible expenses related to their air travel and lodging to attend the Kavli Prize Week in Norway. A per diem will be offered to cover local transport and meals in Norway.

Selection process

Applications will be reviewed by an independent jury appointed by the WFSJ Board. Selection will be based on journalistic excellence, demonstrated interest in the relevant scientific fields, and the potential impact of the applicant’s reporting.

How to apply

Please send your applications to info@wfsj.org with a subject line “Application: Kavli Prize Travel Fellowships for Science Journalists”. Please include the following in your application pack:

A curriculum vitae, including contact information, professional affiliation (if on staff), affiliated social media handles (if applicable)

A brief motivation letter explaining your interest in covering areas related to the Kavli Prize Week

Links to three published or broadcast work in print, audio, or video. Work may be in any language (English translation or summary required where applicable). Preference will be given to applicants with publications/broadcast content focused on astrophysics, nanoscience, or neuroscience

A copy of passport information page

Key dates

Application deadline: 12 June 2026

Announcement of winners by WFSJ: 1 July 2026

Kavli Prize Week: 29 August to 3 September 2026

Contacts

For questions related to applications, please contact WFSJ Board Director Subhra Priyadarshini at subhra.priyadarshini@wfsj.org