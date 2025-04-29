The World Conference of Science Journalists 2025 (WCSJ 2025) will take place at the CSIR International Convention Centre, Pretoria, South Africa from 1 – 5 December 2025, with the theme “Science journalism and social justice: Journalism that builds understanding and resilience”.
The conference is being organised by the South African Science Journalists’ Association (SASJA) and the Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa (SDCfA), an initiative and entity of the National Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.
WCSJ2025 gives science journalists and their stakeholders an opportunity to interact, share ideas and information, stimulate debate and discussion and form solutions regarding how science journalists can contribute to building resilience amongst humanity given the challenges we face.
Deadline for submissions: 5 May 2025 (24:00 SAST – South African Standard Time).
The WCSJ2025 is accepting proposals for sessions, workshops, and presentations. The WCSJ2025 promises to bring together science journalists, communicators, and experts from around the globe to share insights, develop skills, and foster a stronger, more informed science communication community.
Please read the guidelines and submit your proposal.