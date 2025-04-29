The World Conference of Science Journalists 2025 (WCSJ 2025) will take place at the CSIR International Convention Centre, Pretoria, South Africa from 1 – 5 December 2025, with the theme “Science journalism and social justice: Journalism that builds understanding and resilience”.

The conference is being organised by the South African Science Journalists’ Association (SASJA) and the Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa (SDCfA), an initiative and entity of the National Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.